President Joe Biden was baselessly attacked by Donald Trump for delivering a prime time address to Americans from Philadelphia with a warning about “MAGA Republicans”.

Taking to Truth Social, his own social media network, on Thursday night, Mr Trump railed against Mr Biden for warning Americans about MAGA Republican “extremism” and accused the Democrat of “suffering from late stage dementia”.

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” Mr Trump wrote, without any basis. “He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!”

During the prime time address, Mr Biden said the very values of “equality and democrac” on which the United States was founded were now at risk from Mr Trump and GOP allies intent on ongoing hard-won rights.

“We do ourselves no favours to pretend otherwise,” Mr Biden said. “I’ve come to this place where it all began to speak as plainly as I can to the nation about the threats we face, the power we have in our own hands to meet these threats, [and] about the incredible future that lies in front of us if only we choose it”.

