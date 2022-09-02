Jump to content
Donald Trump ‘obviously thinking’ about running for president in 2024, Jared Kushner says

‘With Trump it’s hard to rule anything out, he’s a very flexible thinker,’ says son-in-law

Chiara Giordano
Friday 02 September 2022 11:27
Donald Trump is 'obviously thinking' about presidential run in 2024, says Kushner

Donald Trump is “obviously thinking” about running for president again in 2024, according to his son-in-law.

Jared Kushner, who was also Mr Trump’s aide, told Sky News: “I know that he’s obviously thinking about it.

“He hates seeing what’s happening in the country; he had the economy running so well.”

Mr Kushner, the husband of Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka, stated his father-in-law would make a decision “when he is ready.”

Asked to confirm that Mr Trump was not ruling out running for president again, Mr Kushner added: “With Trump it’s hard to rule anything out, he’s a very flexible thinker.”

The former White House senior advisor sat down with Sky News in a tell-all interview to address topics such as Ukraine, Joe Biden’s election, and the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid.

FBI agents raided the former president’s home in Florida last month after obtaining evidence that top-secret documents were “likely” still hidden there, according to court filings by the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Images released as part of the court filing late on Wednesday showed documents seized from the property with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” clearly visible.

Mr Biden charged Republican allies of Mr Trump with undermining the country’s democracy and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of November’s midterm elections.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The president accused politicians and others devoted to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda led by former leader Mr Trump as willing to overturn democratic elections, ignore the Constitution and “determined to take this country backwards” to a time without rights to abortion, privacy, contraception or same-sex marriage.

Aides say the president is increasingly concerned about anti-democratic trends in the Republican Party, and sees a need to jump into this year’s election fight and recast the stakes of his own 2024 re-election bid.

After spending much of 2022 trying to combat high inflation at home and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and enduring two bouts of Covid-19 over the summer, Mr Biden has in recent days repeatedly lashed out at Trump-aligned Republicans.

Additional reporting by Reuters

