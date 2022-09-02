Donald Trump’s son-in-law says FBI raid ‘is an issue of paperwork’

The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s FBI raid Mar-a-lago estate was “an issue of paperwork” that “could have been worked out”, Jared Kushner said.

“It should have been worked out between the DOJ and him”, the former White House senior advisor said.

He added: “I don’t know what he took or didn’t take but right now we are relying on leaks in the media.”

Kushner’s father-in-law Florida’s estate was raided by the FBI on 8 August after officials found he had taken 15 boxes of documents from the White House.

