Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of ‘breaking into the White House’ in furious reaction to court defeat
Donald Trump has released a seemingly furious statement in reaction to a significant court defeat in which a judge ruled that he, his son Donald Jr and daughter Ivanka would have to testify in an investigation into his business practices.
In comments that were notable for their singularity even by the standards of the former president, Mr Trump accused Hillary Clinton of breaking “into the White House, my apartment, buildings I own, and my campaign”.
“In other words, she can spy on a Presidential candidate and ultimately, the President of the United States—and the now totally discredited Fake News Media does everything they can not to talk about it,” he said.
Then, in a reference to a ruling earlier in the day by a judge in New York that he and his two oldest children must answer questions under oath in the state’s civil investigation into his business practices, he denounced top prosecutor Letitia James, as a “failed gubernatorial candidate”.
More follows ...
