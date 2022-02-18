Donald Trump does not have absolute immunity from multiple civil lawsuits seeking to hold him accountable for the attacks on the US Capitol, according to a federal judge’s ruling on 18 February.

In his 112-page opinion, US District Judge Amit Mehta said that the president’s rally speech on 6 January, 2021 that preceded the assault “can reasonably be viewed as a collective action.”

His opinion determined that arguments in several lawsuits are “plausible” in their allegations that the former president’s “words at the rally sparked what followed”.

The ruling determined that the actions of the former president – who has argued that presidential immunity can shield him from such litigation – do not constitute official acts while in office, and “do not relate to his duties of faithfully executing the laws, conducting foreign affairs, commanding the armed forces, or managing the Executive Branch.”

“They entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term,” he wrote. “These are unofficial acts, so the separation-of-powers concerns that justify the President’s broad immunity are not present here.”

Judge Mehta’s ruling on Friday followed several civil suits against Mr Trump under the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act, a civil rights statue bars the use of “force, intimidation, or threat” to infringe on people’s rights to vote, hold office, testify in court and serve on a jury.

US Reps Eric Swalwell and Bennie Thompson – who also chairs the House select committee investigating the attack – and several US Capitol Police officers have filed claims against the former president, alleging his words incited a mob to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

