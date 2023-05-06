Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has claimed the British people are “greatly insulted” by Joe Biden’s non-attendance at King Charles III’s coronation in London on Saturday.

“Joe Biden should have been at the Coronation of King Charles III. Is that really so much to ask?” Mr Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“The people of the UK are greatly insulted. No wonder we are losing support all over the world,” he added.

Mr Biden announced last month he would skip the coronation, in line with a long-standing tradition of US presidents.

First Lady Jill Biden attended the service at Westminster Abbey accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan.

Ms Biden wore a blue Ralph Lauren dress, with a blue bow and a pair of matching gloves for the ceremony.

First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

President Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a Twitter post on Saturday morning.

“The enduring friendship between the US and the UK is a source of strength for both our peoples,” Mr Biden wrote.

The First Lady added that it was an “honor to represent the United States on this historic day at Westminster Abbey” in a statement posted to Twitter.

In a service attended by 2,000 world leaders, royalty and celebrities, King Charles III was crowned with the bejeweled St Edward’s Crown to shouts of “God save the king”.

Moment Red Arrows fly past Buckingham Palace in honour of King's coronation. (Getty)

Charles and Camilla then rode in a Gold State Carriage from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, accompanied by a procession of 4,000 troops.

Tens of thousands of well-wishers came out to celebrate the coronation in London.

Mr Trump, who is facing a civil rape and defamation trial brought by writer E Jean Carroll in New York, was not invited to attend the service.

He wished the newly crowned King and Queen “good luck and best wishes” in a separate Truth Social post.

“You are two very special people. May your reign be a long and glorious one,” he said.