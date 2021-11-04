Liveupdated1636017616

Trump court hearing – live: Ex-president fights to keep Capitol riot documents sealed

Andrew Naughtie
Thursday 04 November 2021 09:20
Donald Trump addresses supporters before the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021

Donald Trump’s legal team will argue later today that records from his presidency demanded by a panel investigating the 6 January riot should not be released. The former president claims that the documents are covered by executive privilege, but the Biden administration and the Justice Department have so far declined to invoke that principle to stop the National Archives releasing them. The hearing will commence at 11am ET.

The documents have been requested by the House select committee set up to investigate the causes and planning of the riot and the former president’s role in it, as well as the potential involvement of members of the House of Representatives and other elected or appointed officials.

Accused rioters’ jail conditions under scrutiny

Prominent Republican and conservative voices are increasingly complaining about the supposed treatment of 6 January detainees in jail, with some right-wing members of Congress now trying to take matters into their own hands.

Representatives Louie Gohmert of Texas and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, both dogged Trump supporters who have downplayed or sought to explain away the insurrection, this week tried to enter a Washington, DC jail where many alleged insurrectionists are being held, inaccurately claiming that members of Congress have the right to do so. They were not admitted.

Both Ms Greene an d Mr Gohmert were named in a recent Rolling Stone article reporting that groups involved in planning the march on the Capitol met with certain members of Congress and their staff in the days before the riot.

Read more on the prison story here:

Inspection clears DC jail conditions after Capitol riot defendants complain

400 inmates were moved from a secondary building that failed to meet minimum standards for occupation

Andrew Naughtie4 November 2021
Read legal filing from president’s team

In a legal document filed in advance of today’s hearing, Donald Trump’s lawyers claim that the request for emails, memos call logs from around the time of the insurrection is a “naked political ploy” and an attack on the separation of powers. You can read the full document here.

Andrew Naughtie4 November 2021
Good morning

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Donald Trump’s latest attempt to block the release of documents from the last weeks of his administration. Stay tuned for updates and background reading.

Andrew Naughtie4 November 2021

