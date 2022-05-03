Trump agrees to pay $750k to settle lawsuit over inaugural committee’s payments to his DC hotel
Claims date back to 2017
Donald Trump has reportedly reached an agreement to pay Washington DC $750,000 ($600,083) after he was accused of overcharging an inaugural committee for use of his hotel in the city.
Announcing the settlement on Tuesday, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said the case was being resolved “to avoid the cost, burden, and risks of further litigation” from the claims, which date back to the former president’s inauguration in 2017.
Mr Racine added that Mr Trump’s organisations “dispute these allegations on numerous grounds and deny having engaged in any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct.”
Mr Trump, in a statement of his own on Tuesday, said “with absolutely no admission of liability or guilty, we have reached an agreement all litigation with Democrat Attorney Racine”.
