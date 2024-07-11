Trump admits VP hopeful Doug Burgum’s near-total abortion ban is ‘an issue’

Support truly

Donald Trump raised concerns about one of his vice presidential contenders’ rigid abortion record – something the Republican Party has softened its stance on as reproductive rights become a concern for voters.

Wednesday evening, Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade asked the presumptive Republican nominee if North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s decision to pass a strict abortion ban in his state posed an issue for him.

“Well, it’s a little bit of an issue. It’s a pretty strong ban,” the former president replied.

Burgum, who is rumored to be among Trump’s top running mate options, signed a near-total abortion ban in North Dakota last year.

The ban provides narrow exceptions, allowing for abortions in cases of rape or incest only up to six weeks of pregnancy. Abortions in North Dakota can occur after six weeks of pregnancy to save a mother’s life.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is rumored to be one of Donald Trump’s top contenders for vice president. But, the former president admits his abortion stance is challenging ( Getty Images )

That type of restrictive abortion ban is unpopular with a majority of voters, polling shows. At a time when lawmakers, state courts and voters across the country are struggling to find a consensus on abortion restrictions, the issue of reproductive rights could play a larger role in the presidential election.

“You know, I think Doug is great, but it is a, a strong – he’s taken a very strong stance, or the state has. I don’t know if it’s Doug, but the state has. So it’s it’s an issue,” Trump told Kilmeade.

The former president has recently softened the Republican Party’s historically anti-abortion tone – much to the chagrin of some conservatives.

Trump has rejected federal interference in abortion and encouraged voters in each state to decide how far abortion restrictions should be taken. He said he would not block access to the abortion pill and encouraged legislation that protects IVF.

As he prepares to announce his vice presidential pick, members of the media have questioned Trump’s options and if they will stand by his abortion stance.

Trump has rejected federal interference in abortion and encouraged voters in each state to decide how far abortion restrictions should be taken ( AP )

Burgum and other contenders such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Ohio Senator JD Vance have agreed they will support the former president’s position.

Though Burgum said he would not support a federal abortion ban, his obvious record could pose issues for both Trump and voters.

The former president did not offer a caveat or solution to the potential “issue” of Burgum’s record on abortion on Fox News Radio.