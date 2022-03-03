Donald Trump and a lawyer who assisted with his re-election campaign were part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election results, according to a court filing from the congressional 6 January US Capitol riot investigation.

The documents, filed on Wednesday, come as the House special committee seeks to gain access to emails from John Eastman, a lawyer who helped lead Mr Trump’s “war room” challenging Joe Biden’s election win.

Mr Eastman was reportedly the one proposed pressuring then vice-president Mike Pence to reject the election results, which by then had been approved by all 50 states and were awaiting a largely symbolic certification process in Congress.

The Independent has reached out to both men named in the filing for comment.

The filing argues that Mr Eastman should turn over thousands of documents about the election campaign he has claimed are protected by attorney-client privilege because they were involved in committing potential crimes.

The committee it says has sound legal basis to believe that Donald Trump broke federal law by obstructing or attempting to obstruct an official government proceeding, and by interfering with government functions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.