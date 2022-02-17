Trump lawyers claim New York AG Tish James targeting Ex-POTUS
The Manhattan Supreme Court heard arguments about Mr Trump testifying.
Lawyers for former president Donald Trump said on Thursday that New York state attorney general Letitia James is targeting the former president because they think that he can win another presidential campaign in 2024, Law & Crime reported.
Alina Habba made the statements in a hearing with the Manhattan Supreme Court along with Mr Trump’s other attorneys Ron Fischetti and Alan Futerfas.
