Independent
Trump says he turned down a trip to notorious Epstein island where abuse happened: ‘One of my very good moments’

‘In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island,’ Trump said

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Monday 28 July 2025 15:36 BST
Comments
Trump says he turned down an invite to Epstein's island, they fell out of over poaching staff

President Donald Trump said that he turned down an invitation to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island, characterizing the decision as “one of my very good moments.”

Trump was quizzed again Monday about the Epstein files while holding a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island,” Trump said.

“In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island,” he added.

Little St James, the 75-acre private paradise in the U.S. Virgin Islands, featured in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial.

President Donald Trump said that he turned down an invitation to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island.
The island has been described as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault.”

“Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse,” said a criminal complaint from the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This is a breaking story, more follows

