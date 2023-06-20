Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump said on Monday night that the days of his family serving in the White House are over if he wins another term in office in the 2024 election.

The former president made the remarks in an extensive interview with Bret Baier of Fox News that was taped at his Bedminster summer home on his golf course in New Jersey.

“I said, ‘That’s enough for the family,’” he said when asked about the prospects of a second term. “It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell.”

Mr Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were both senior advisers in his administration — something that was frequently criticised.

While Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump and their respective partners, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, have remained steadfast supporters of the former president, often acting as surrogates for him and being his most vocal boosters, other members of the family appear to have stepped away from the political spotlight.

When Mr Trump launched his 2024 campaign in November 2022, Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she was done with politics and wouldn’t be involved in her father’s reelection.

Perhaps more curiously, former first lady Melania Trump has rarely been seen with him, if at all, since the campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago.

US President Donald Trump is joined by US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd R front), his daughter Ivanka Trump (2nd L front) and her husband Jared Kushner (L front) during the presidential inaugural parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC (AFP via Getty Images)

While their father faces a myriad of legal problems, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr are all also named in the New York attorney general’s civil suit against the Trump family business.

Mr Trump’s interview with Baier is his first since he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges concerning his hoarding of classified documents after leaving the White House.

He appeared in court in Miami less than a week ago and Judge Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed, today set an initial trial date for 14 August in Fort Pierce, Florida.