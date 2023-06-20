Trump-appointed judge sets trial date in classified documents case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Judge Aileen Cannon has set a date for the trial in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

The Trump-appointed judge has signed a court order listing the trial as starting on 14 August of this year in Fort Pierce, Florida.

“This case is hereby set for a Criminal Jury Trial during the two-week period commencing August 14, 2023, or as soon thereafter as the case may be called,” the court order states.

“Any change of plea must be taken prior to 5:00 p.m. on the last business day before trial is scheduled to begin,” it adds.

The court order is likely to be challenged as motions are filed, including requests for the trial to be delayed.

“All pre-trial motions and motions in limine must be filed by July 24, 2023,” the court order states.

Scott MacFarlane of CBS News noted that “This timeline seems quite aspirational.. not likely to hold”.

More follows...