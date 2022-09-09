Trump news – live: Trump rages at court appeal as book accuses Giuliani of ‘unhinged’ views on Islam
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Queen Elizabeth II
Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.
The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.
Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve Bannon has surrendered himself to New York state prosecutors as he faces a new criminal indictment. The case is believed to relate to fraud charges stemming from a fundraising entity, We Build The Wall. The former president pardoned him when he faced federal charges on the matter, but had no power over state-level prosecutions.
Mr Trump paused from ranting on Truth Social about the “leakers” at the DoJ to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday afternoon.
Trump awkwardly says he wouldn’t run with Ivanka: ‘Not my daughter’
Donald Trump had an awkward answer this week to an interviewer who asked whether he would consider his own daughter as a potential running mate in 2024.
The former president continues to contest his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden even as he teases a rematch against the president in the next election cycle. But he’s made clear that he won’t run alongside his former vice president, Mike Pence, should he make another bid for the White House.
In an interview with New Delhi Television (NDTV), the former president was asked if he would consider his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump as a potential running mate. But Mr Trump shut that suggestion down quickly.
“Ivanka? My daughter? Never thought of that one. I’ve never even heard but that’s an interesting idea,” he responded.
Mr Trump then added: “No, I wouldn’t. Not my daughter.”
Read the full file from my colleague John Bowden below:
Giuliani was ‘unhinged’ and belligerent in rants about Islam, new book claims
Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump and a frequent peddler of the ex-president’s big election lie, has had more skeletons dug up about a time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”.
In 2016, the former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and the author of a new book about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people he perceived were Muslim and drinking heavily.
The Guardian, who obtained a copy of the memoir set to be published next week, described an excerpt where Mr Giuliani turned to a Jewish man at the dinner “wearing a yarmulke [who] had ordered a kosher meal” and, under the impression the man was a Muslim, said: “I’m sorry to have tell you this, but the founder of your religion is a murderer.”
“It was unbelievable,” Mr Berman writes. “Rudy was unhinged. A pall fell over the room.”
Mr Berman had just recruited Mr Giuliani to join his law firm, he writes, and the dinner was headlined to be a “cross-selling dinner”, functioning to both introduce the former mayor and other new lawyers to clients “at a large financial institution”.
Mr Berman concedes in the excerpt that his new attorney “behaved well to start with”, but he “continued to drink” and “shifted the conversation to his work for Trump on immigration”.
The dinner became “an utter and complete train wreck”, he writes.
Mr Giuliani went on to share a “wholly inaccurate, alt-right history of the creation and development of Islam, stating that it was an inherently violent religion from its origins to today”.
He then, according to Mr Berman, went on to use his phone and “showed the group drawings of violent acts purportedly committed by Muslims”.
Trump rages at DoJ for appealing special master ruling
Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice, this time for the federal agency’s decision that day to appeal a court-ordered special master review of the materials seized by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago in an 8 August raid of his home.
“So now the FBI & Biden Department of “Justice” leakers are going to spend Millions of Dollars, & vast amounts of Time & Energy, to appeal the Order on the “Raid of Mar-a-Lago Document Hoax,” by a brilliant and courageous Judge whose words of wisdom rang true throughout our Nation,” posted the former president of the United States on Thursday night, proclaiming that the DoJ too had allegedly “SPIED on my Campaign” and, in his assessment, presided over “worst CRIME WAVE ever!!”
“They leak, lie, plant fake evidence,” he said before quipping that, “Things are safer in the middle of Central Park!”
The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a Trump-appointed district judge’s order requiring a halt to use of materials seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s home in any criminal investigation.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
Biden embraces tough tone on ‘MAGA Republicans’
In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. He’s likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.”
And Democrats are taking notice.
The gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach from Biden as of late has emboldened Democrats across the country, rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections even as his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable.
Poll: Americans agree with Biden, Trump is a threat to democracy
President Joe Biden believes that Donald Trump and his allies in the GOP are a threat to the country, and democracy. According to a new poll, a majority of Americans agree.
The findings came in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on Thursday.
John Bowden takes a look at the survey results.
‘I don’t understand how’ Trump was allowed to take documents says Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton has said that she doesn’t understand how former President Donald Trump could have taken secret documents to Mar-a-Lago.
Outlining the process for viewing sensitive information while she served as secretary of state, Ms Clinton said on ABC’s The View that “there were times when I was secretary of state that literally a military courier would come into my office”.
Gustaf Kilander and John Bowden report on the former secretary of state’s comments.
Trump says ‘everyone wants him’ to run for president in 2024
Donald Trump says that “everyone wants me to run again” but has ruled out having daughter Ivanka on any 2024 ticket.
The one-term president told India’s NDTV in an interview that he would not consider his daughter as his vice-president candidate, if, as expected, he runs again for the White House.
Mr Trump has been publicly flirting with taking on Joe Biden again but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.
‘There was nobody like her!’ says Trump in reaction to Queen’s death
Donald Trump “truthed” his reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, minutes after the news was announced by Buckingham Palace.
The former president, who met the Queen in 2019, commented on the Queen’s “generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor”, adding that she was a “beautiful lady”.
John Bowden reports on his tribute.
McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
