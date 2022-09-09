✕ Close Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Queen Elizabeth II

Donald Trump took to his preferred platform of rage late Thursday night to air his displeasure at the Department of Justice for appealing Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling regarding appointing a special master to review the classified documents seized during the search of his Palm Beach residence.

The former president’s legal troubles continue to mount as a Washington DC grand jury empanelled to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and attempts to overturn the 2020 election has broadened its efforts by asking for information about his political action committee, Save America.

Meanwhile, key Trump ally and far-right agitator Steve Bannon has surrendered himself to New York state prosecutors as he faces a new criminal indictment. The case is believed to relate to fraud charges stemming from a fundraising entity, We Build The Wall. The former president pardoned him when he faced federal charges on the matter, but had no power over state-level prosecutions.

Mr Trump paused from ranting on Truth Social about the “leakers” at the DoJ to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday afternoon.