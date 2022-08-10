Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who raided former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday reportedly also combed through his wife Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

FBI agents had a search warrant that focused solely on presidential records and evidence of classified information being kept at the former president’s plush residence in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the New York Post.

The FBI agents conducted searches in every room as the former president’s staff were instructed by his lawyers to unlock all doors for the agency.

They were also granted access to the Versailles master bedroom, renovated by Ms Trump two years ago.

The raid, which lasted more than nine hours, combed through the Trump family’s 3,000sqft private quarters, as well as a separate office and safe, and a locked basement storage room in which 15 cardboard boxes of material from the White House were stored.

On Monday evening, announcing the raid, the former president hit out at FBI agents for breaking into his private safe.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before,” he said in a statement.

Mr Trump also alleged that Joe Biden knew that the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was going to be raided by the FBI, but the White House has denied the claim.

The search on Monday was part of the Justice Department’s investigation into how the former president handled sensitive documents at the end of his administration.

It comes after it was revealed that aides to Donald Trump “regularly” discovered what appeared to be official notes or documents and stuffed in White House toilets apparently in attempts to destroy them.

It is unrelated to DOJ’s separate inquiry into the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, a probe that is reportedly also focusing in part on the former president.