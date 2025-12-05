‘This is pathetic:’ Fans react as Trump receives first ever FIFA Peace Prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soccer fans reacted with outrage and incredulity as Donald Trump accepted the newly created “FIFA Peace Prize” during the 2026 World Cup draw.

“This is pathetic,” wrote one user, responding to a picture of the president being handed the prize by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Friday’s ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

“FIFA is so corrupted man, they actually made a ‘peace’ award for Trump because he got upset about not getting the Nobel peace prize... What are we even doing here?” wrote another user, with a third adding: “He will be telling us from now on how this award is actually more important than the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Others described the handing over of the seemingly arbitrary award to Trump as “beyond parody,” though some looked forward to the prospect. “Can't wait for a South Park episode about this,” wrote one user.

According to the football association, the new peace prize is meant to “reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world. Trump has also “championed the unifying power of football on the world stage,” according to FIFA.

As well as the prize, Infantino also handed Trump “a beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go,” which the president accepted with a smile.

“Its like given the child a sweetie to keep him amused,” remarked another user, with another adding with exasperation: “When does it end?”

Infantino told Trump that the award was being presented on behalf of more than five billion soccer fans around the world, and to honor “a dynamic leader who has engaged in diplomatic efforts that created opportunities for dialogue de-escalation and stability.”

There has been no explanation for the process behind the award, candidates nominated or any selection criteria given. Senior officials within FIFA were surprised by the announcement of the prize, which was not discussed with the FIFA Council.

Trump has previously, and modestly, declared himself a “president of peace,” having claimed to have ended eight wars. The president spent months campaigning for the Nobel Peace Prize and recently renamed the Institute of Peace to the Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace.

Infantino advocated for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize, writing in October the day before the prize was announced that he “definitely deserves” to win the award. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.”

Some social media users also noted the recent controversy surrounding the Trump administration, including accusations of “war crimes” leveled against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following a campaign of airstrikes against alleged “drug boats” in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific that has left over 80 people dead.

“Pathetic. Giving a peace prize to a man whose administration is literally murdering people in international waters for being suspected drug dealers,” wrote one user on X.