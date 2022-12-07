Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
Former president Donald Trump remains underfire for comments about terminating the Constitution
Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.
Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
He did not go into further detail adding that the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot still had to discuss the matter further.
Elsewhere, Republican senators continue to distance themselves from the former president’s remarks where he called for parts of the Constitution to be terminated but stopped short of saying whether the unprecedented proposals should disqualify him from running in 2024.
However, Senate Minority Whip John Thune admitted that for other potential candidates this was “a golden opportunity”.
Trump Organization found guilty on criminal tax fraud charges
A New York City jury has convicted two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing and automobiles.
Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation, the Trump Payroll Corporation, and the Trump Organization’s long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Voices: The media should apologize for ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop story — despite Elon Musk’s Twitter stunt
Andrew Buncombe writes:
It is never too late to say you are sorry. And many of us in the media, most of us perhaps, would do well to offer such an apology over the way we initially covered — or did not cover — the Hunter Biden laptop story, a tale we thought false but which later proved to be at least partly true.
Do you remember the details?
Madison Cawthorn cleared of inappropriate relationship with congressional staffer but fined over crypto coin
Madison Cawthorn has been cleared of having an improper relationship with a member of his congressional staff after he became embroiled in a string of scandals in the run-up to his primary election earlier this year.
The right-wing Republican congressman, who lost his re-election bid, was cleared of the improper relationship and of claims of nepotism by the House Ethics Committee.
In a surprising red state poll, Trump trails Liz Cheney
A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024.
Voices: Trump Organization has been found guilty and the January 6 committee believes it has evidence of criminality. What now for Donald?
This could be the beginning of a bigger nightmare for the former president — yet he remains the most likely Republican nominee for 2024, writes Andrew Buncombe
The Trump Organization has been found guilty — this is just the beginning
This could be the beginning of a bigger nightmare for the former president – yet he remains the most likely Republican nominee for 2024
Trump slammed over comments on Constitution
Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
A devastating day for Donald Trump: ‘Greed and cheating’ and expanding criminal probes target former president
Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.
Less than three weeks after he formally declared his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a launch fuelled by grievances and his failure to overturn the election he lost just two years ago, and largely seen as an attempt to shield himself from looming criminal investigations, his eponymous family business was branded as a felon.
Musk dismisses Donald Trump’s call to ‘terminate’ parts of the US Constitution
Tech titan-turned-online provocateur Elon Musk has weighed in on Donald Trump’s proposal to “terminate” parts of the US Constitution to overturn the 2020 election.
The Tesla chief executive wrote on Twitter, a social media platform he recently acquired for $44bn, that he agreed with the Democrats and the select number of Republicans who had come out swinging against the one-term president for suggesting that the landmark legal document be amended to suit him.
ICYMI: Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump called for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again during a Saturday morning social media posting storm on Truth Social.
Growing number of Republicans want new leadership
Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.
A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state and federal level.
