Former president Donald Trump reacted angrily when Fox News host Bret Baier confronted him and old him that he had lost the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Baier asked how he would win back independen suburban female voters who have drifted from the Republican Party.

The twice-indicted and twice-impeached former president responded by repeating the lie that he did not lose the 2020 presidential election.

“First of all, I won in 2020,” he said. “Let’s get that straight. I won in 2020.”

Mr Baier interrupted Mr Trump’s tirade to try and correct him even as Mr Trump continued. The former president repeated lies about footage that allegedly shows people stuffing ballot boxes.

“You lost the 2020 election,” Mr Baier said. “There were lawsuits, more than 50 of them, by your lawyers, some of them in front of judges, judges that you appointed that came up with no evidence.”

Mr Trump repeated his claims throughout the interview and falsely claimed that the state of Wisconsin “practically admitted it was rigged.” Mr Baier countered that investigations did no show widespread voter fraud.

“They found fewer than 475 cases,” he said.

“They were counting ballots, not the authenticity of the ballot,” Mr Trump said. “The ballots were fake ballots. This was a very rigged election.”

Mr Baier then tried to circle back to his original question and ask Mr Trump if this is how he would make a case to the aforementioned indpendent suburban female voter.

“We’re off to winning an election, and I think we’re winnin very well,” he said.