The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia has dismissed several charges against the former president and five of his co-defendants but has stressed that his decision “does not mean the entire indictment is dismissed.”

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee did not throw out the racketeering charges facing all defendants and has refused to throw out certain “overt acts” in the indictment against them.

The judge dismissed three charges against Mr Trump, including allegations that he pressured state lawmakers and Georgia’s secretary of state to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

He also dismissed charges against defendants surrounding their efforts to solicit Georgia lawmakers to appoint fake electors to falsely certify Mr Trump’s victory.

Judge McAfee dismissed six charges altogether against Mr Trump, his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former attorney John Eastman, Georgia official Ray Stallings Smith III and attorney Bob Cheeley.

“The Court’s concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the Defendants – in fact it has alleged an abundance,” Judge McAfee wrote on Wednesday. “However, the lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned’s opinion, fatal.”

The changes “do not give the defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently, as the defendants could have violated the Constitutions and thus the statute in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways,” according to Judge McAfee.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis “may also seek a reindictment supplementing these six counts,” the judge noted.

Mr Trump is charged alongside more than a dozen co-defendants who joined an alleged “criminal enterprise” to overturn election results, from using a so-called “fake elector” scheme to falsely assert his victory in a state he lost to Joe Biden, to pressuring election workers and state officials and seizing vote information from machines in another county in the state.

Four of Mr Trump’s original co-defendants in the Fulton County case – including attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell – pleaded guilty after reaching plea deals with prosecutors.

Fulton County Superior Cout Judge Scott McAfee (AP)

Judge McAfee is imminently expected to issue a decision on whether to disqualify Ms Willis from the case, following a high-stakes series of hearings on allegations that the she financially benefited from a relationship with a prosecutor she hired to lead the case against the former president.

Lawyers for the former president and his co-defendants claim that Ms Willis improperly benefited from her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade when she hired him on the case and then had him pay for vacations they took together.

Ms Willis and Mr Wade have acknowledged the relationship, but they have repeatedly testified that they started dating after he was hired, split travel costs, and that the relationship ended last summer before an indictment.

This is a developing story