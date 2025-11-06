Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Trump administration cutting flights at 40 airports amid longest government shutdown in history: Live updates

Trump said public anger over shutdown was behind Democratic victories in elections in parts of the country earlier this week

Ariana Baio,Joe Sommerlad
Thursday 06 November 2025 14:32 GMT
Comments
FAA cuts airline traffic in 40 markets over shutdown as Americans already face uncertainty over holiday travel plans

At least 40 airports across the country will cut flight capacity by 10 percent due to a shortage of air traffic controllers amid the longest government shutdown in history, administration officials announced.

Airports in “high-traffic” areas, including New York City’s three major hubs, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Dallas, will see a reduction beginning Friday.

The government shutdown has gone on for 36 days – setting a new record for the longest shutdown in history.

President Donald Trump and his allies have blamed lawmakers across the aisle for the closure after Democrats dug their heels in to fight for healthcare provision additions to a temporary funding bill.

Lawmakers, federal government employees, and the public have grown frustrated with the continuing lapse in funding that has impacted air travel, food stamps and other government services.

Trump claimed the shutdown was one of the reasons that Republicans lost in major local elections on Tuesday.

The president is highlighting the accomplishments of his administration online to remind voters of his key initiatives and agenda. He’s expected to make a “major announcement” on Thursday related to a new policy.

Breaking: Nancy Pelosi announces she will not seek re-election in 2026

California Rep. and Speaker Emiretus Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will not seek re-election in 2026, ending her four-decade stint as one of the most influential politicians.

Pelosi, 85, announced her retirement in a video post on social media.

It comes just days after California voters agreed to redraw congressional maps to hand Democrats more seats in the House – an effort to combat similar measure in Republican-led states.

“There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco,’” Pelosi said in the video.

Ariana Baio6 November 2025 14:20

What to expect from Trump today

President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement at 11am ET related to weight-loss medications becoming more accessible to Americans through TrumpRx.

Later today, the president will participate in meetings and attend a dinner with Central Asian Countries.

Ariana Baio6 November 2025 13:30

Watch: Johnson warns Democrats would effectively end Trump presidency with 2026 midterms win

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson issued a stark warning to conservatives on Capitol Hill Wednesday in response to the previous evening’s eleciton wipeout.

Johnson warns Democrats would effectively end Trump presidency with 2026 midterms win
Joe Sommerlad6 November 2025 12:30

FBI encouraging ICE agents to identify themselves amid a surge of crimes by impersonators

The FBI is reportedly calling on ICE agents to “adequately identify themselves” when interacting with the public, following a string of violent criminals impersonating immigration agents.

“Due to the recent increase in ICE enforcement actions across the country, criminal actors are using ICE’s enhanced public profile and media coverage to their advantage to target vulnerable communities and commit criminal activity,” the agency allegedly wrote last month in a bulletin obtained by Property of the People, a watchdog group.

“This not only effects the victims and communities but also has broader negative consequences on law enforcement agencies.”

The memo, prepared by the FBI’s Office of Partner Engagement and New York Field Office, pointed to a series of concerning incidents carried out by individuals impersonating ICE.

Josh Marcus reports.

FBI wants masked ICE agents to ID themselves amid surge of criminal impersonators

FBI warned that anonymous agents harm ‘trust between the local community and law enforcement officers’
Joe Sommerlad6 November 2025 12:00

Exclusive: Florida man arrested by FBI for threatening lives of Trump foes in online comments section

A 57-year-old Florida resident is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to assassinate various government officials who have sparred with Donald Trump, including New York State Attorney General Letitia James, former first son Hunter Biden and ex-FBI director James Comey.

Gregory Formicone made the threats in the comments section of The Gateway Pundit, a far-right website that traffics largely in conspiracy theories and election denialism, according to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by The Independent.

Justin Rohrlich has the story.

Florida man arrested by FBI for threatening Trump foes in online comments section

Exclusive: Gregory Formicone, 57, is facing up to five years behind bars over assassination threats posted on far-right conspiracy site The Gateway Pundit
Joe Sommerlad6 November 2025 11:30

Steve Bannon sounds alarm after Mamdani win and warns of GOP weakness

Trump’s former White House strategist is warning that the Democrat’s victory in the New York City mayoral election should set off “alarm bells” and “flashing red lights” about the growing influence of the Democratic Party’s populist base.

“What this kid got was 5,000 people canvassing in Brooklyn by going door-to-door, the Working Families Party and the Democratic Socialists of America,” Bannon said.

“People should understand they’re the rising power organizationally.”

Josh Marcus has more.

Steve Bannon sounds alarm on Mamdani win and warns non-Trump GOP will lose in 2026

The former Trump official warned that Mamdani’s election shows the growing strength of the Democratic party’s populist wing
Joe Sommerlad6 November 2025 11:00

MTG reportedly eyeing run for president in 2028 as MAGA firebrand increasingly breaks from Republicans on major issues

The Georgia GOP congresswoman, until recently regarded as one of the key faces of Trump’s movement, has increasingly broken with her party on everything from healthcare to the Jeffrey Epstein files in recent weeks.

Here’s Mike Bedigan on rumors she may have one eye on a future White House run.

MTG eyeing run for president in 2028 after breaks from GOP on major issues: report

The Republican firebrand is reportedly concerned that other members of her party have strayed from the ‘real MAGA’ and believes she has the base support to launch a run
Joe Sommerlad6 November 2025 10:30

Newsom taking victory lap after Democratic wins by posting AI images of baby Trump

California’s governor is showing no let-up in his trolling campaign against the president in the wake of Tuesday’s red letter day for Democrats, posting a series of memes on social media depicting Trump as a screaming toddler, which are calculated to infuriate him.

Josh Marcus takes a look.

Newsom taking victory lap after Democratic wins by posting AI images of baby Trump

Last night’s elections saw Democrats win major victories in New York City, California, Virginia, and New Jersey
Joe Sommerlad6 November 2025 10:00

Mamdani unveils experienced transition team as he makes plans to carry out ambitious agenda

Fresh off his historic victory in New York City’s mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani announced a slate of seasoned officials to help lead his transition to City Hall Wednesday, offering an early glimpse at how he intends to turn his ambitious campaign promises into reality.

“In the coming months, I and my team will build a City Hall capable of delivering on the promises of this campaign,” Mamdani, a democratic socialist, said at his first news conference as mayor-elect.

“We will form an administration that is equal parts capable and compassionate, driven by integrity and willing to work just as hard as the millions of New Yorkers who call this city home.”

That transition team will include two former deputy mayors, Maria Torres-Springer and Melanie Hartzog; former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan; and Grace Bonilla, the head of United Way of New York City, a nonprofit focused on low-income residents. Political strategist Elana Leopold will serve as executive director of the team.

Mamdani announces veteran transition team as he makes plans to carry out an ambitious agenda for NYC

Fresh off his historic victory in New York City’s mayoral election, Zohran Mamdani named a slate of seasoned officials to help lead his transition to City Hall
Joe Sommerlad6 November 2025 09:30

Comment: Mamdani’s victory has left his party with a Trump-sized headache

Following the 34-year-old leftist’s stunning win to become New York’s mayor, the jubilant Democrats must now guard against picking the wrong candidate when the time comes to mount a challenge for the White House, says Mary Dejevsky.

Zohran Mamdani’s victory has left his party with a Trump-sized headache

Following the 34-year-old leftist’s stunning win to become New York’s mayor, the jubilant Democrats must now guard against picking the wrong candidate when the time comes to mount a challenge for the White House, says Mary Dejevsky
Joe Sommerlad6 November 2025 09:21

