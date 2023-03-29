Manhattan grand jury will take extended break in Trump hush money probe

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grand jury in Manhattan that is looking into former president Donald Trump’s alleged payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels is expected to take a monthlong break.

The grand jury’s break was reportedly previously planned. The break would likely mean that any potential indictment of Mr Trump would be delayed.

This comes after Mr Trump posted on 18 March on Truth Social that he would be indicted as early as the following week, but it ultimately did not happen. The former president has urged his supporters to protest any potential indictment and he has vehemently denied the affair with Ms Daniels, which allegedly happened months after his wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

Politico first reported news of the grand jury’s break.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also has the authority to ask the jury to reconvene if prosecutors want the grand jury to meet during a pre-planned break.

Earlier this week, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified before the grand jury for the second time.

The investigation in Manhattan is just one investigation Mr Trump faces. The Justice Department named Jack Smith to serve as special counsel to investigate both Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents at his private home in Mar-a-Lago and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, including the January 6 riots.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office is also investigating the former president and his business organisation’s practices for lying about the value of his business assets. Lastly, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office is investigating the former president for his attempts to oveturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The twice-impeached Mr Trump has vehmently proclaimed his innoce throughout each of the investigations and has proceeded with his 2024 presidential campaign.