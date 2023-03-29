Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In an all-caps rant on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump said he had “gained such respect” for the grand jury reviewing hush money payments allegedly made on his behalf during the 2016 campaign to women claiming they had previously had affairs with the then-candidate.

“I HAVE GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE,” Mr Trump wrote on Wednesday morning. “THE EVIDENCE IS SO OVERWHELMING IN MY FAVOR, & SO RIDICULOUSLY BAD FOR THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, THAT THE GRAND JURY IS SAYING, HOLD ON, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP, WHICH MOST GRAND JURIES ARE BRANDED AS BEING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST LARGE NUMBERS OF LEGAL SCHOLARS ALL SAYING THERE IS NO CASE HERE. DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!”

The grand jury looking into the evidence of the alleged hush money payments will reportedly not vote this week on if an indictment should be handed down, according to WNBC.

The jury will reportedly not meet on Wednesday and hear evidence regarding other investigations on Thursday, meaning a decision on the fate of the former commander-in-chief this week is very unlikely.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been heavily criticised by congressional Republicans and the former president.

The main issue in the investigation is the $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels by then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who later went to prison after having been found to have violated campaign finance laws.

Mr Trump and congressional Republicans have argued that the investigation is politically motivated.

The grand jury was reported earlier this month to be close to making a decision on a possible indictment of Mr Trump in connection to the $130,000 payment by Cohen. The news prompted Mr Trump to claim that he was set to be arrested, which has yet to happen.

Several former Trump associates, such as Cohen and Hope Hicks, have testified to the grand jury. Mr Trump was invited to testify as the probe neared the finish line.

Law enforcement has a heavy presence at the New York courthouse where the indictment is expected as they prepare for possible protests from Trump supporters, which has yet to occur despite Mr Trump calling for pushback from the public.

