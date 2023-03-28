Trump claims DeSantis would be “working in a pizza parlour” without his endorsement

Donald Trump has claimed that Ron DeSantis would be "working in a pizza parlour" if it weren't for his endorsement during the 2018 gubernatorial race.

The former president, who has declared that he will stand for a second non-consecutive term in 2024, made the remarks in an interview with Sean Hannity on Monday night (27 March).

The pair have stepped up attacks on one another ahead of next year's election, but Mr DeSantis has not formally announced his intention to run.

