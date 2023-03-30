Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Manhattangrand jury empaneled as part of District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into a hush payment made on Donald Trump’s behalf in 2016 is now reportedly looking at a second payment made to another woman — this time, a former Playboy model.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the investigation has expanded, according to several sources close to the matter, into the “catch-and-kill” effort by the National Enquirer to silence another allegation of extramarital activities on behalf of Mr Trump in 2016.

The Journal first broke that story in 2016; now, it has become part of the same investigation previously centred on the $130,000 payment made by Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s then-attorney and “fixer”, to porn actress Stormy Daniels in order to silence her claims of an affair with the presidential candidate. Both the “catch-and-kill” effort by the Enquirer and the payment to Ms Daniels were made in mid-to-late 2016, in the final months and weeks of the US presidential election.

News of the expansion of the investigation comes as it was reported a day earlier that the members of the Manhattan grand jury empaneled by Mr Bragg would be going on an extended break. It’s not clear if the entirety of testimony regarding this aspect of the case has concluded, but the Enquirer’s editor David Pecker was known to be the final witness to testify to the grand jury before it concluded business this week.

