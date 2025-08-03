Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Trump confessed ear injury was ‘not too bad’ at RNC despite wearing oversized bandage, Congressman says

The then-presidential nominee reportedly told Florida Congressman Byron Donalds that doctors had advised him to keep the bandage on

Mike Bedigan
Sunday 03 August 2025 21:38 BST
Ear bandage trend grows at RNC as Trump supporters stand ‘in solidarity’ with former president

Donald Trump allegedly confessed to GOP colleagues that his ear injury was “not too bad” at the Republican National Convention, despite wearing his infamous oversized bandage.

The then-presidential nominee told Byron Donalds that doctors had advised him to keep the bandage on, the Florida Congressman said, speaking at a GOP conference over the weekend.

Trump arrived at the convention in July 2024 wearing the bandage, two days after surviving an attempted assassination while out campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania, during which a bullet clipped his right ear.

Many convention goers decided to mimic the look in solidarity, also sporting bandages of their own.

Donald Trump, with a bandage on his ear from an assassination attempt foiled at his rally on Saturday, speaks at the RNC after accepting the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
Donald Trump, with a bandage on his ear from an assassination attempt foiled at his rally on Saturday, speaks at the RNC after accepting the 2024 Republican nomination for president. (Getty Images)
However, Donalds recalled, Trump himself was unenthused about his medical head accessory when the pair met shortly after his convention speech. "I see the bandage, and the second thing [Trump says] is ‘what do you think of the bandage?’" Donalds said.

"I said, ‘I don't like it. Take it off.’ That's what I said. ‘I don't like it. Take it off.’ I said ‘let everybody see the ear.’”

"He was like, ‘you know, it's not too bad. It's not too bad’..."Doc Ronny [Jackson] says, I gotta wear the bandage."

“I’m like ‘so what? You’re the president just take the thing off,” Donalds added.

A Trump supporter wears a bandage with the words ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’ written on it after the attempt on the president’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania.
A Trump supporter wears a bandage with the words ‘Fight! Fight! Fight!’ written on it after the attempt on the president’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
An attendee points to her ‘bandaged' ear on the second day of the convention
An attendee points to her ‘bandaged' ear on the second day of the convention (Getty)

The president’s bandage became the inspiration for many at the RNC, with one Arizona delegate Joe Neglia describing it at the time as “the newest fashion trend.”

“Everybody in the world is going to be wearing these pretty soon,” Neglia told CBS, while sporting a piece of white tape over his own ear. “When he came in [to the convention], and there was that eruption of love in the room, I thought, ‘what can I do to honor the truth? What can I possibly do?’”

“And then I saw the bandage and I thought, I can do that. So, I put it on simply to honor Trump and to express sympathy with him and unity with him.”

At a rally shortly after the convention, Trump appeared to have downgraded his ear bandage, instead sporting a skin-colored band-aid covering the top part of his right ear.

