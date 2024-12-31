Trump gets shot, the Harris ‘Brat’ summer and MAGA’s White House return: The political moments that defined 2024
One presidential election, two assassination attempts and hundreds of rallies filled the 2024 political headlines. But it didnt’ stop there
Donald Trump bleeding on stage, Joe Biden dropping out of the race and MAGA moving back into DC were just some of the top political moments that 2024 had to offer.
But those were hardly the only ones.
Lil Jon brings the Democrats to their feet, politicians showing up on Saturday Night Live and talk of trash (in cans and jokes) filled headlines.
Here is a look back at the top political moments of the last year and some of the memorable scenes you may have forgotten:
Tim Scott awkwardly interrupts Trump’s speech
While appearing on stage with Donald Trump in January, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott awkwardly interrupted the then-presidential candidate’s speech to declare, “I just love you.”
Nikki Haley plays herself on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Before dropping out of the Republican presidential primaries, Haley made a guest appearance as herself on Saturday Night Live in February. It was an attempt to poke fun at her own comment about the Civil War and slavery, but it fell flat with audiences.
Biden spots Marjorie Taylor Greene at the State of the Union
One of the most meme-worthy moments this year came from the State of the Union when President Biden spotted Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene decked out in Trump merch.
Katie Britt gives a memorable State of the Union rebuttal
Alabama Senator Katie Britt went viral for giving a strange, overly dramatic Republican rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address in March.
Trump is convicted
Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in May, becoming the first president to be criminally convicted.
Six-year-old steals the show on the House floor
Republican Representative John Rose, of Tennessee, attempted to give a speech on the House floor but his six-year-old son stole the show by making faces at the camera in June.
Biden’s shaky debate performance
During the first presidential debate in June, Biden faltered, stumbled, and misstated facts about Trump, leading many to believe he was unfit to run for another term.
Eric Adams introduces trash cans
In July, New York City Mayor Eric Adams introduced a new inventive way to prevent trash from piling up on the sidewalks: garbage cans.
Trump is shot
At a rally in Butler, Pennslyvania, a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump – shooting the President-elect in the ear and killing a rally attendee.
Ear bandages become a trend at the RNC
After Trump showed up at the Republican National Convention with his ear bandaged, his devoted fans decided to mimic his injury by sticking tissues in hats or taping bandages to their own ears.
Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz spar at the RNC
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy refused to let former representative Matt Gaetz interrupt his interview with CNN and outed Gaetz for having an ethics complaint for “sleeping with a 17-year-old.”
Hulk Hogan rips his shirt at the RNC
In an unexpected turn of events at the RNC, former wrestler Hulk Hogan excitedly ripped his shirt off while on stage to reveal a Trump–Vance tank top.
Biden drops out of the presidential race
It became clear Democrats lost faith in Biden after his debate against Trump leaving the president to announce he was dropping out of the presidential race – allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.
‘Brat summer’ takes over the Harris campaign
Young people’s excitement about the Harris campaign collided with their love for Charli XCX’s “brat” album and caused confusion among many, including CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Tlaib holds a ‘war criminal’ sign during Netanyahu’s speech
Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American to serve in Congress, held a “war criminal” sign while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress.
Trump claims Harris ‘became a Black woman recently’
During a poorly received interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference, Trump said Harris “happened to turn Black” – leading to intense backlash.
RFK Jr. admits he dumped a bear in Central Park
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted that he picked up a dead bear on the side of the road and dumped its body in Central Park, solving a years-long mystery.
Lil Jon performs at the DNC
During roll call at the Democratic National Convention, rapper Lil Jon chose to perform a politically themed version of his son Turn Down for What.
Vance’s awkward encounter with a donut shop employee
Vance was met with a less-than-enthusiastic donut shop employee while campaigning in Georgia, leading to a viral awkward moment.
Trump says immigrants are ‘eating cats and dogs’
During the second presidential debate, this time against Harris, Trump made the outlandish and false claim that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating cats and dogs.
Trump has “concepts of a plan”
During the presidential debate, Trump said he only had “concepts” of a healthcare plan when asked about the policies he would institute as president.
Biden’s 9/11 gaffe
President Biden told reporters he was “doing 9/11” in a gaffe. What he meant to say was that he would participate in the 9/11 memorial ceremonies.
Adams smiles for cameras after being indicted
Adams gave a bizarre impromptu press conference following a federal indictment accusing him of accepting bribes from foreign nationals and campaign donations from a straw donor scheme.
Elon Musk enters the chat, jumping
Musk joined Trump on the campaign trail in October, memorably making his first appearance by jumping on stage.
Trump spends 40 minutes dancing during town hall
After two attendees suffered medical emergencies during a Pennsylvania town hall in October, Trump turned the event into a dance party.
Comedian calls Puerto Rico ‘floating island of garbage’
At Trump’s famous Madison Square Garden rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage,” which led to backlash.
Tucker Carlson compares Trump to a dad spanking his misbehaving children
In a bizarre rally speech, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Trump to a dad coming home to punish his misbehaving children, claiming Trump would give a “bad little girl” a “vigorous spanking.”
Trump wins the 2024 presidential election
In the early morning hours after Election Day, Trump declared victory – though news agencies had not officially called the election for him yet – and called MAGA “the greatest political movement of all time.” It marked Trump’s second win and third presidential campaign.
Harris concedes to Trump
Harris gave a concession speech one day after losing the 2024 presidential election to Trump, marking the end of her campaign and the beginning of a new Trump administration.
Secret Service hearing devolves into a screaming match
A congressional hearing on the Secret Service in December turned into a screaming match between acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Republican Representative Pat Fallon.
