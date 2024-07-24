Rashida Tlaib holds up 'war criminal' sign during Netanyahu's Congress speech

Rashida Tlaib held up a sign saying “war criminal” as Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress on Wednesday (24 July) for the first time since the Hamas attacks on October 7.

Thousands of protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza gathered outside the US Capitol building in Washington as the Israeli prime minister spoke.

Addressing both chambers, Mr Netanyahu thanked Joe Biden for supporting Israel during its “darkest hour” and said it would never be forgotten.

He added that he is actively engaged in seeking the release of the remaining hostages.