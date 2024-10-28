Comedian booed at Trump rally after calling Puerto Rico ‘floating island of garbage’

Tony Hinchcliffe was booed after he described Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" during Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, 27 October.

The comedian's racist joke fell flat in the stadium and led to widespread condemnation from Republicans, Democrats, and celebrities.

"There’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now,” Hinchcliffe said. “I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

Mr Trump's campaign has distanced itself from the comments.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.