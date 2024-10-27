Trump swaps swing states for Madison Square Garden rally in NYC; Harris and Walz announce battleground blitz: Live
Speakers at Manhattan rally to include JD Vance, Rudy Giuliani, Elon Musk, and Tucker Carlson
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump is getting ready to take the stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night along with a number of well-known people within the MAGA movement.
Some of the speakers include vice presidential nominee and Ohio Senator JD Vance, Speaker Mike Johnson, former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump Jr, billionaire Elon Musk, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Doors are set to open at 12pm ET and the program is expected to start at 5pm ET.
Trump’s Manhattan rally comes as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a swing state blitz in the last few days before Election Day. They will crisscross the country to visit all seven battleground states, with Harris heading to Philadelphia on Sunday before both of them move on to Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday.
A fired-up Michelle Obama ripped into Trump on Saturday as “a convicted felon” facing “obvious mental decline” and a “predator found liable for sexual abuse” while campaigning for Harris in Michigan.
The former First Lady stumped in Kalamazoo with a speech in which she told crowds she had a “genuine” fear for “our country.”
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
In just 11 days, Vice President Kamala Harris will go head-to-head with Donald Trump, as Americans cast their votes in the 2024 election.
The final New York Times/Siena College poll before the election has Trump and Harris in a deadlock, with each at 48 percent of the vote.
This could be the closest election in several decades. The race only became tighter in the past month, with what appears to be two unmovable camps of support.
Neither candidate is clearly leading in the battleground states, meaning that the Electoral College hangs in the balance.
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates from the 2024 election
Here’s what the latest polls say about the 2024 presidential election, from The Independent’s data correspondent
Lindsey Graham says Trump is ‘on track’ to win
Cheney: ‘Our Constitution is at stake this election’
Harris regains small lead among likely voters in new national poll
Kamala Harris has regained a narrow lead in a national ABC News/Ipsos poll among likely voters but with the race remaining close enough for it to be unclear who’s likely to come out victorious in the Electoral College.
Among registered voters, Harris leads 49 to 47 percent. With likely voters, Harris leads 51 to 47 percent, according to the poll.
Vance attempts to defend Trump’s ‘enemy within’ comments
JD Vance appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, facing tough questioning from Jake Tapper about Donald Trump’s comments about “the enemy within” and his suggestion that he may use the US military to go after his opponents.
Former Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who has endorsed Kamala Harris, slammed Vance’s response, saying: “What we just watched is what it looks like when someone has gotta go through unbelievable contortions to try to find a way to defend the person that JD Vance himself called America’s Hitler.”
Sea of red MAGA hats outside Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump rally
It’s hard to estimate the crowd size roughly two hours before the doors open at Madison Square Garden, but a wide line is packed from the entrance on Seventh Avenue and filling half of the street so far on 33rd Street, across from the Penn Station entrance.
The street is fully pedestrian today, with NYPD barricades on either side, under midtown landmarks like Sbarro and Target.
There’s a sea of red MAGA hats and a few flags waving above the crowd.
We’re supposed to be inside at noon.
Harris and Walz to campaign across battleground states this week
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will crisscross the country to visit all seven battleground states in the coming days, part of a final blitz before the end of the presidential campaign.
The Democratic presidential nominee will spend Sunday in Philadelphia, attending church services in the morning and visiting a barbershop. Harris also plans to stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility.
Election Day is Nov. 5.
On Monday, Walz, who is Minnesota’s governor and Harris’ running mate, will campaign in Manitowoc and Waukesha in Wisconsin before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan for a joint rally with Harris. The singer Maggie Rogers is scheduled to perform.
Harris and Walz to campaign across battleground states this week
With the election only about a week away, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, plan to visit all seven battleground states to rally supporters
People begin to line up outside of Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump rally
The Independent’s Ariana Baio and Alex Woodward are outside Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump’s rally later on Sunday.
Vendors outside the arena have switched their regular wares for MAGA products.
Two people were seen impersonating Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – a dictator that Trump has often complimented.
Revealed: Farage-inspired plot to persuade Trump to veto Starmer’s Chagos Islands deal
A Nigel Farage-inspired bid to persuade Donald Trump to veto Keir Starmer’s controversial Chagos Islands deal can be revealed today.
The Independent has seen legal advice on Starmer’s controversial deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius sent to Mr Trump that was requested after the Reform UK leader raised the issue directly with the former president’s team.
The advice was drawn up by legal experts who worked alongside Mr Farage in the Brexit campaign.
Mr Farage says he was not directly involved in the legal advice but his links with Trump are believed to have played a vital part in the initiative.
The aim of Farage and his allies is to persuade Trump to block the deal if he becomes president.
Revealed: Farage-inspired plot to persuade Trump to veto Starmer deal
Exclusive: Donald Trump has received legal advice on Starmer’s decision to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius requested after Nigel Farage raised concerns about the deal directly with his team
A growing number of Americans are concerned with Trump’s age, but still not as many who worried about Biden
An increasing number of Americans say Donald Trump is too old to be president — but not as many as when President Joe Biden faced similar concerns about his age over the summer.
A new poll from YouGov found that 44 percent said Trump, at age 78, is too old to lead the executive branch. That figure is up from 35 percent who said the same in a similar February survey.
Along the same lines, the number of people who said he’s not too old dropped from 53 percent in February to 46 percent in October.
Those figures are compared to President Biden, 81, who dropped out of the 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. In a similar poll in February, 63 percent of respondents said Biden was too old to be president. That figure jumped to 70 percent in July.
A growing number of Americans are concerned with Trump’s age
Voters did not have the same concerns about age for Kamala Harris
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments