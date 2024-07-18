After Donald Trump debuted an ear bandage covering his bullet wound at the Republican National Convention, supporters began taping mock bandages to their ears.

“I’m wearing a bandage on my right ear and standing in solidarity with President Trump,” said one supporter.

One Arizona delegate said he was wearing a bandage beause he wanted to make sure Trump knew he was “not alone.”

The supporters appeared to be using a variety of materials to construct their fake bandages, including tissues, paper, and tape.