Trump puts candy on kid’s costumed head at White House Halloween event – again

President Donald Trump greeted trick-or-treaters at the White House Halloween event on Thursday night — and once again placed candy on top of a child’s costume.

The president, joined by first lady Melania Trump, distributed candy for about an hour outside the White House, which was decked out in pumpkins, leaves, and other decorations for the event. The president was spotted placing a candy bar on top of a child’s light-up mask, in a moment that mirrored a viral incident from Halloween 2019, when Trump placed candy on top of a child’s Minion costume.

The moment has already made the rounds on social media. In a post with hundreds of likes and re-shares, one user uploaded today’s clip side-by-side with the 2019 viral moment.

“President Trump DOES IT AGAIN! He just recreated the time he placed a candy bar on a kid's head for Halloween 6 years ago,” the user wrote. “We are SO BACK!”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump places a bar of candy on top of a child's costume at the White House Halloween event ( AP )

Some trick-or-treaters appeared to be dressed up as Trump himself, while others opted to be Secret Service agents or the Statue of Liberty. As the president and first lady handed out candy, Halloween-themed tunes played.

Trump also greeted two young kids who were in a wagon with the McDonald’s drive-thru sign. The president notably operated a McDonald’s fryer last year for a campaign photo-op.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump high-fives a trick-or-treater who appears to be dressed up as him at the White House Halloween event ( AP )

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet two trick-or-treaters in a wagon with the McDonald's drive-thru sign at the White House Halloween event ( REUTERS )

Several kids dressed up as pumpkins, ballerinas and dinosaurs. Some trick-or-treaters also brought items for Trump to sign, including a golf ball andTime Magazine covers that featured him.

Top White House officials, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, were also spotted with their families at the event.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump greets White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her family at the White House Halloween event ( AP )

open image in gallery White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller attends the White House Halloween event with his family ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Trump’s tariffs are reportedly driving up the prices of Halloween candy and costumes. His tariff hike on Chinese goods has resulted in tighter Halloween inventory and higher prices, The Independent previously reported.

The National Retail Federation also estimates consumers are expected to spend a record $13.1 billion this Halloween, which is up from $11.6 billion last year and tops the previous 2023 record of $12.2 billion

When asked about the higher prices earlier this month, White House spokesperson Kush Desai told The Independent, “Real prosperity is good jobs, booming industry, and thriving communities for everyday Americans – not cheap Chinese imports.”