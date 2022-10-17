Jump to content

Trump earned ‘exorbitant’ $1,185 per night by putting Secret Service in his own hotel rooms

Trump visted his properties for a total of 428 days as president, bringing Secret Service every time

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 17 October 2022 18:20
Former President Donald Trump’s frequent trips to his properties ended up being the windfall that ethics experts long expected them to be, according to new documents obtained by Congress.

The records were obtained as part of an investigation by the Democrat-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is investigating how the Trump family profited from Donald Trump’s four years in power. The documents were released publicly on the committee’s website.

“The exorbitant rates charged to the Secret Service and agents’ frequent stays at Trump-owned properties raise significant concerns about the former President’s self-dealing and may have resulted in a taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” wrote Oversight chairwoman Carolyn Maloney.

More follows...

