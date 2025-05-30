Trump can revoke humanitarian protections for 500,000 immigrants, Supreme Court says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump’s administration can begin taking steps to deport more than 500,000 immigrants who were granted emergency humanitarian protections to legally live and work in the United States.

A brief order from the nation’s highest court on Friday allows the administration to revoke temporary legal status granted to roughly 532,000 immigrants during Joe Biden’s administration.

The end of legal protections for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela follows the Supreme Court’s separate order ending those same protections for another 300,000 Venezuelans.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented to Friday’s order.

In her dissent, Justice Jackson warned that the court ignored the “devastating consequences of allowing the government to precipitously upend the lives and livelihoods of nearly half a million noncitizens while their legal claims are pending.”

Last month, District Judge Indira Talwani in Massachusetts temporarily blocked an order from Homeland Security Kristi Noem that would have ended legal status for more than 530,000 people admitted to the program, called humanitarian parole.

The judge’s order maintained temporary legal status for roughly 110,300 Cubans, 210,000 Haitians, 93,100 Nicaraguans and another 117,300 Venezuelans.

Ending those protections would force targeted immigrants to “choose between two injurious options: continue following the law and leave the country on their own, or await removal proceedings” that put them “at risk of arrest and detention” and effectively kill any chances of “receiving other forms of immigration relief in the future — potentially permanently,” Judge Talwani wrote.

The cases before the Supreme Court are among more than a dozen based on emergency requests from the Trump administration for the court’s intervention, including in several case stemming from the president’s immigration agenda.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court allowed the administration to cancel temporary protected status for roughly 350,000 Venezuelans who fled President Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Lawyers for the Trump administration said a Biden-era extension of those protections was not in the “national interest” and revoked them, a move that a federal judge said “smacks of racism” and threatened “irreparable harm” on hundreds of families.

Thousands of Cubans and Vietnamese people were admitted to the United States though humanitarian parole programs in the 1960s and 1970s. The Biden administration opened the program to Ukrainians fleeing Russia in 2022.

The Biden administration then extended the program for Venezuelans in late 2022 and for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans in January 2023.

This is a developing story