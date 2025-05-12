Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump pledged to “increase trade substantially” with India and Pakistan and find a solution to the long-running Kashmir dispute after the South Asian nuclear powers reached a ceasefire on Saturday afternoon.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president also took credit for the ceasefire that was agreed with support from his administration.

India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire for four straight days in their worst conflict in more than a quarter century, launching missiles and drones at each other’s military bases and leaving dozens of people dead.

But just as the situation appeared to be spiralling, Mr Trump announced that a ceasefire had been agreed following diplomatic intervention and pressure from the US.

New Delhi and Islamabad soon confirmed that a truce was in place.

Barely hours later, shelling resumed in Kashmir, the restive Himalayan territory at the heart of the hostilities, and the two sides accused each other of breaching the truce.

By Sunday morning, however, calm had largely returned to both sides of the border, according to local reports. Power was restored in most Indian towns near the frontier following a nightlong blackout.

President Donald Trump with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in February ( AFP via Getty )

“While not even discussed, I’m going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years’, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social.

“God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”

India and Pakistan have been locked in a dispute over Kashmir since independence from British colonial rule in 1947. They both claim the territory in full but control it only in part.

The neighbours have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

India has long accused Pakistan of fuelling an armed separatist movement in its part of Kashmir which started in 1980 and has killed tens of thousands so far. It also blames Pakistani Islamist groups for attacks elsewhere in the country.

Pakistan rejects the accusations. It claims to only provide moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri separatists.

Mr Trump praised the leaders of the two nations for displaying “strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership”. “Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions,” he said. “I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision.”

Mr Trump earlier announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after the US mediated the talks.

While Pakistan expressed gratitude for the US involvement, Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said the two countries worked “directly” to reach the deal.

Just a few hours later, New Delhi and Islamabad accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement after explosions were heard over two cities in India-administered Kashmir.