Trump demands ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER’ from Iran as he issues chilling threat to Supreme Leader Khamenei
Trump says the U.S. knows where ‘easy target’ Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is located but is not targeting him ‘for now’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday has demanded that Iranian forces unconditionally lay down their arms and is suggesting that American forces may target Iran’s head of state if the Islamic Republic doesn’t cease targeting Israeli civilians or targets any American forces in the region.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the U.S. “know exactly where” Iran’s “so-called Supreme Leader,,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is “hiding” and described him as an “easy target” who is currently “safe” in his current location.
“We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers,” the president continued before adding: “Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
In a second post moments later, he added another two-word demand: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments