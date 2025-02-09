Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s campaign team worried that Iran could try to shoot down his plane after threats of an alleged plot to kill him became known.

The concern grew enough that the president flew in a plane separate from his recognizable “Trump Force One” to an event, according to an upcoming book about Trump’s rise to power.

While campaigning for president last year, U.S. law enforcement officials warned Trump and his team that Tehran had placed operatives in the U.S. with access to surface-to-air missiles and there was an alleged plot to assassinate him.

After the Secret Service intervened in an almost-assassination attempt at his golf club in Florida, Trump’s security detail heightened security concerns and chose to fly the future president on a decoy plane, owned by Steve Witkoff, and allowed Trump staff to fly on Trump Force One – much to their anger.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s worried about his plane being shot down after reports of threats from Iran, a new book claims ( Getty Images )

Staff worried they would be “collateral damage” if the jet were shot down by Iranian operatives, though campaign leaders assured them they were not “bait.”

The new details are part of an upcoming book, Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, by journalist Alex Isenstadt.

Security concerns about Iran targeting Trump have existed for years since the president ordered an airstrike that killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military leader, in 2020.

The alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump became publicly known in November when Justice Department officials revealed they had intercepted the plot.

Iran has denied the allegations.

open image in gallery Trump Force One is an extremely identifiable plane that the president and his family utilize ( AFP via Getty Images )

Though Iran is not tied to the July 2024 assassination attempt at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally nor the thwarted September 2024 plan in Florida, both elevated security concerns.

On the day of the plane decoy, staff were told Trump would not be flying with them only moments before takeoff when they realized the now-president’s seat was empty.

Chris LaCivita, a political consultant who served as a senior adviser to Trump’s recent campaign, told staffers the decoy plane plan was “a sort of test for how things may happen in the future.”

Staffers told Isenstadt that the flight was a “surreal” experience with “gallows humor galore”.

This is a developing story, more follows