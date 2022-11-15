Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump trying to convince Ivanka and Jared to join his 2024 announcement, report says

Ex-president seeks to solidify his inner circle as he is battered by GOP criticism for midterms performance

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 15 November 2022 16:48
Comments
Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?

Former President Donald Trump sought to have Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the two members of his family who joined his administration from 2017-2021, at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday for his big announcement of his 2024 plans.

Mr Trump has been teasing the announcement for days, while not stating exactly what it will be. But it’s commonly known that he has been preparing to launch a third bid for the presidency for months and has held off on announcing with the hopes of helping Republicans in the midterms.

According to the conservative-leaning New York Post, the two are not likely to show, despite the lobbyings of Ms Trump’s father. The two reportedly do not want to be associated with a third Trump campaign after the ex-president’s disastrous 2020 bid for reelection concluded with a violent siege of the US Capitol.

“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around … but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” one person the Post described as an “insider” in Trumpworld explained when asked about the dynamic. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”

Recommended

A political reunification with the two would be quite the move for Mr Trump given that both Mr Kushner and Ms Trump complied with requests for testimony from the January 6 committee and told the House committee in separate interviews that they disagreed with the former president’s lies and conspiracies about his 2020 defeat.

Ivanka Trump told lawmakers in one instance that she accepted the refutation of Mr Trump’s claims of fraud from Attorney General Bill Barr, a Trump appointee, while Mr Kushner separately said that he believed pursuing such conspiracies after the election concluded was the wrong choice, adding that he advised the president as much.

Other former members of his administration to testify before the committee have fared less well and fallen out of Mr Trump’s good graces; the ex-president himself is likely to ignore a subpoena issued by the committee until Republicans (likely) retake the House in January, at which point it would need to be re-issued.

Long before his announcement on Tuesday the ex-president had already essentially begun his battle for the 2024 GOP primary nomination; in recent days he has taken to openly attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his presumed rival in the contest, while denying any responsibility for the poor showing of candidates he endorsed for the House, Senate and several gubernatorial contests in last week’s elections.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in