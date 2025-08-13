Trump eyes Ivanka for bizarre new White House gig despite her swearing off politics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Trump reportedly wants his daughter to take on a bizarre new White House role despite her swearing off her involvement in politics.

Ivanka Trump has remained steadily in the shadows of her father’s orbit since his reelection for a second term last November.

However, UFC CEO Dana White says Trump wants to get her involved with plans for a cage fight on the White House lawn.

“When [Trump] called me and asked me to do it, he said, ‘I want Ivanka in the middle of this,’” White told CBS Mornings.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump will be involved in the White House UFC event, according to Dana White ( AFP/Getty )

“So Ivanka reached out to me, and her and I started talking about the possibilities, where it would be and, you know, I put together all the renderings.”

Ivanka has yet to comment on the idea, however she has sat cage-side with her father at multiple fights.

White’s relationship with the president dates back to the early 2000s, when Trump hosted some of the first-ever UFC events at his exclusive properties.

He confirmed to CBS that talks took place with the president Monday night, announcing that the fight would be held on July 4, 2026.

Trump, who has attended several UFC fights, said the event would be one of many celebratory acts to unfold to mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

open image in gallery UFC CEO Dana White (left) has confirmed that President Trump has given the go-ahead for a cage fight on the grounds of the White House ( AFP/Getty )

Ivanka’s potential involvement would mark a significant return following a three-year hiatus, during which she has appeared to prioritize her two children and husband, Jared Kushner.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she stated in a 2022 social media post after she confessed she “hates” politics.

The mother-of-three and Kushner played a central role in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Both were made advisors to Trump when he took over the White House in 2017.

However, following Trump’s tumultuous 2020 presidential election and the infamous Capitol Hill riots, Ivanka opted to sit out on his second run.