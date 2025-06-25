Ivanka Trump’s son steals show as family arrive for Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding

Watch as Ivanka Trump arrives in Venice for Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

Ms Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner and three children, were spotted boarding a water taxi in the Italian city on Tuesday (24 June).

Their son Joseph was filmed waving to reporters from the back of a boat as the family headed towards the star-studded multi-day wedding.

The upcoming nuptials have also been subject to protests from groups including Greenpeace and No Space for Bezos, who have unfurled banners across the city to object against Amazon CEO’s lavish affair.