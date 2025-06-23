Greenpeace activists have joined protests in Venice against Jeff Bezos’s upcoming wedding to Lauren Sanchez in the city.

The Amazon owner and former TV journalist have a star-studded guest list for their ceremony, but it appears many locals are not happy.

Footage shared by the environmental group on Monday (23 June) shows demonstrators placing a large flag with the words “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax” on the ground in St Mark’s Square.

The action follows other protests, including one by the group No Space for Bezos, who hung a huge banner at the San Giorgio bell tower.