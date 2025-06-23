Protesters say tech tycoon Jeff Bezos and his fiancé Lauren Sanchez are not welcome in Venice, as the couple prepare for three-day celebrations on the billionaire’s super yacht.

The Amazon owner and former TV journalist have a star-studded test list for their wedding in the Italian city, but it appears many local residents are not happy.

Protest group No Space for Bezos have hung a huge banner at the Bell Tower of san George, letting the couple know they are not welcome.

A protest group spokesman said: “Let’s organize his party together and make him understand that he won’t find us trying to pick up the crumbs that fall from the table of some billionaire.”