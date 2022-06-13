The January 6 Committee showed a video of former President Donald Trump setting up his false claims of election fraud during its second hearing.

Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic committee member and California representative, said on Monday that “the plot to overthrow the election was complex and had many parts”.

She said that Mr Trump’s plan to overthrow the election “relied on a sustained effort to deceive millions of Americans with knowingly false claims of election fraud”.

“All elements of the plot relied on convincing his supporters about these false claims,” Ms Lofgren added. She said the committee would present evidence that Mr Trump’s claims “were false, that he and his closest advisors knew those claims were false but they continued to peddle them anyway right up until the moments before a mob attacked the Capitol”.

The Trump Campaign used the false claims to “raise hundreds of millions of dollars from supporters who were told their donations were for the legal fight in the courts,” Ms Lofgren said. “But the Trump Campaign didn’t use the money for that – The Big Lie was also a big rip-off.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol meets to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022 (AP)

A video image of former US president Donald Trump is seen on a screen during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 13, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

More follows...