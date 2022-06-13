‘The Big Lie was a big rip-off’: Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up bogus fraud claims
Related video: Liz Cheney says ‘Apparently inebriated’ Giuliani told Trump to claim victory in Jan 6 hearing
The January 6 Committee showed a video of former President Donald Trump setting up his false claims of election fraud during its second hearing.
Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic committee member and California representative, said on Monday that “the plot to overthrow the election was complex and had many parts”.
She said that Mr Trump’s plan to overthrow the election “relied on a sustained effort to deceive millions of Americans with knowingly false claims of election fraud”.
“All elements of the plot relied on convincing his supporters about these false claims,” Ms Lofgren added. She said the committee would present evidence that Mr Trump’s claims “were false, that he and his closest advisors knew those claims were false but they continued to peddle them anyway right up until the moments before a mob attacked the Capitol”.
The Trump Campaign used the false claims to “raise hundreds of millions of dollars from supporters who were told their donations were for the legal fight in the courts,” Ms Lofgren said. “But the Trump Campaign didn’t use the money for that – The Big Lie was also a big rip-off.”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies