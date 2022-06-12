Jan 6 hearings - live: Trump turns on his daughter Ivanka as NY Post publishes harsh editorial
Liz Cheney tells Republicans defending rioters: ‘When Trump is gone, your dishonour will remain’
The January 6 House select committee’s first prime-time hearing wrapped up after two hours of testimony on Thursday after bombshell revelations introduced by Reps Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney.
Former President Donald Trump expressed his rage after the committee played excerpts of interviews with his former Attorney General Bill Barr, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Mr Trump called Mr Barr “weak” and a “coward” after he told the House panel that Mr Trump’s false claims of a stolen election was “bulls***”.
Ms Trump, one of her father’s most trusted advisors, also said she didn’t think the 2020 election was stolen and respects Barr. Her father countered she had “checked out” before the 2020 election and was being deferential to Barr.
In her opening statement, GOP lawmaker Ms Cheney, noted a number of her party sought pardons from Mr Trump for their part in trying to overturn the election: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonour will remain.”
Some 20 million Americans tuned in to watch, ratings show — equivalent to the audience for Sunday Night Football. That figure does not include streaming services.
Trump ‘has become a prisoner of his own ego’
The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post has published a harsh critique of Donald Trump, arguing that the former president “has become a prisoner of his own ego”.
“He can’t admit his tweeting and narcissism turned off millions. He won’t stop insisting that 2020 was “stolen” even though he’s offered no proof that it’s true.”
ICYMI: Trump furiously denies saying ‘Hang Mike Pence’
Former president Donald Trump responded to a revelation from the House select committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol on January that he agreed with rioters that his vice president Mike Pence should be hung.
“I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence,’”Mr Trump said on his own social media platform Truth Social. “This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!”
Trump denies saying 'Hang Mike Pence'
Trump has previously defended the chants in an interview with ABC News’s Jonathan Karl.
CYMI: Nearly 20 million people watched prime time Jan 6 committee hearing, ratings show
Nearly 20 million people watched the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot’s first prime time hearing , according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen.
Every major network played the hearing, which started at 8 pm EST to 10 pm EST. ABC won the most winners, with 4.8m viewers turning into its broadcast. James Goldston, a former president of ABC News helped the committee. NBC came in second place with 3.5m viewers and CBS received 3.3m viewers.
Nearly 20 million people watched prime time Jan 6 committee hearing, ratings show
ABC and MSNBC are the big winners ratings-wise.
GOP candidate: ‘Hitler is the kind of leader we need today’
ICYMI: A Republican House candidate has come under fire for supposedly lauding Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s ability to fire up “the crowds” and saying that he was “the kind of leader we need today”.
Businessman Carl Paladino was speaking to Buffalo, New York radio station WBEN in February last year when he made the controversial comments.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
GOP candidate says 'Hitler is the kind of leader we need today'
‘Any implication that I support Hitler or any of the sick and disgusting actions of the Nazi regime is a new low for the media’
Trump calls violent Capitol attack ‘greatest movement’ in US history
ICYMI: With just hours to go before the start of the House January 6 select committee’s first prime-time hearing, former president Donald Trump claimed the violent attack on the Capitol perpetrated by his supporters was “not simply a protest” but actually “the greatest movement” in US history.
Trump calls Capitol attack 'greatest movement' in US history ahead of Jan 6 hearing
Mr Trump is airing grievances on his Truth Social platform because he remains banned from most mainstream social media sites
Hannity wildly claims Jan 6 hearing makes Trump ‘look good’
ICYMI: Sean Hannity had a surprising analysis of Thursday’s primetime hearing hosted by the select committee investigating January 6 after it ended.
The longtime ally of Donald Trump declared during his show that the former president came out of the event, which showcased never-before-seen gripping footage of rioters viciously assaulting members of law enforcement and bashing through windows, looking “good”.
That’s despite lawmakers on the panel stating clearly that the ex-president had done nothing during the attack to deploy law enforcement backup to the Hill.
John Bowden reports:
Hannity claims Jan 6 hearing makes Trump 'look good' though his texts are evidence
Fox host warns Trump riot would define his legacy
What’s next for the January 6 panel?
ICYMI: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has laid out a roadmap for the hearings this month as it examines President Donald Trump‘s responsibility for the melee and the damage that resulted for law enforcement officers, members of Congress and others in attendance that day.
The next round of hearings won’t take place in prime time like the debut on Thursday, but lawmakers will go into greater detail about specific aspects of the insurrection.
Here’s a snapshot of what the committee says is ahead:
What's next for the Jan. 6 panel: More hearings, more Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has laid out a roadmap for the series of hearings it is holding this month as it examines President Donald Trump's responsibility for the melee
Donald Trump Jr launches fresh social media attack on Amber Heard
ICYMI: Donald Trump Jr launched a social media attack on Amber Heard as his father was being publically skewered by the January 6 committee.
During a tense prime-time hearing on Thursday night, the House panel directly blamed former President Donald Trump for the 2021 insurrection, which they said was an “attempted coup”.
Mr Trump Jr apparently wasn’t paying attention to what was unfolding at the hearing, as took to Instagram to post an image with the words “believe all women? Really? All of them? That’s the dumbest thing I’ve Amber Heard”.
Don Jr launches fresh attack on Amber Heard as father skewered in first Jan 6 hearing
‘Believe all women? Really? All of them? That’s the dumbest thing I’ve Amber Heard’
Mike Pence’s team failed to verify Trump’s election false fraud claims, memo shows
Mike Pence’s legal team could not verify any of Donald Trump’s major claims of election fraud following his defeat to Joe Biden, a newly revealed memo shows.
The then-vice president’s team went through Mr Trump’s allegations that he was cheated out of victory before the certification of the election results, and found them either minor or unverifiable, according to POLITICO.
Mike Pence's team failed to verify Trump's election false fraud claims, memo shows
Election certification process infamously halted when Trump supporters violently attacked the US Capitol on January 6
Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt
ICYMI: A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump‘s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe.
The ruling against the office led by Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who briefly worked for Trump, came after Gableman berated the judge and refused to answer any questions on the witness stand. Gableman had not wanted to testify, but Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered him to appear.
Remington did not immediately announce a penalty in court on Friday, saying he would provide that in a written decision.
Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt
A Wisconsin judge has found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests
