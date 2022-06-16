✕ Close ‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims

A newly released photograph shows then-vice president Mike Pence and his family in hiding after they were evacuated from the floor of the US Senate as a mob breached the US Capitol and stormed the halls of Congress on 6 January 2021.

The image — obtained by ABC News — shows Mr Pence with his wife Karen Pence, his brother (US representative Greg Pence) and the former vice president’s daughter Charlotte inside a ceremonial office near the Senate floor. Ms Pence can be seen drawing the curtains to the office.

Meanwhile, the panel has released footage of a tour given the day before the Capitol riot by Republican congressman Barry Loudermilk – pointing out that “individuals on the tour photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints”.

Mr Loudermilk denies that the tour provided a “reconnaissance” opportunity to his visitors, and a letter from the Capitol Police released earlier this week said that the force is not treating it as suspicious.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump wrote in capital letters on Truth Social: “They cannot defend the fraud and irregularities that took place. The Committee is a SCAM!”