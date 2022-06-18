Jan 6 hearings - live: Trump ‘unhappy’ at Ivanka as he uses Truth Social to push counter program
House panel hears testimony on ex-president’s attempts to overturn election
Jan 6 hearings: Ivanka Trump recalls father called Pence ‘a wimp’ in final call
Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election – directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.
The former president is the keynote speaker at a conservative conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where he is amplifying his baseless election fraud conspiracy theries and lashing out at Democrats at a headlining appearance at the three-day event featuring right-wing figures and Republican officials.
Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get the former vice president to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January, 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.
The select committee also requested testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of US Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, over texts and emails she sent to Mark Meadows and Mr Eastman in advance of the Capitol riot – and the longtime right-wing activist has said she will oblige.
On Friday (17 June), a Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico, who founded a group called “Cowboys for Trump” was also sentenced to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the US Capitol grounds during the 6 January riot.
Trump has grown angry watching hearings, say advisers
Donald Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the 6 Jan hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members such as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, according to NYT journalist Maggie Haberman.
“Mr. Trump has grown angry watching the hearings, knowing that he lacks a bully pulpit from which to respond, according to his advisers,” she wrote.
Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence
ICYMI: The details of Donald Trump’s final phone call to Mike Pence on January 6 were revealed during testimonies on Thursday (16 June) to the House Select Committee investigating the events of the Capitol insurrection.
Nicholas Luna, a former assistant to Mr Trump, recalled the moment the former president called Pence a “wimp”.
Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka said that the “loose and casual” conversation was “heated”.
The former president told Mr Pence that he was not “tough enough” to overturn the election, Mr Pence’s former national security advisor General Keith Kellogg testified.
Jan 6: Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence
The details of Donald Trump's final phone call to Mike Pence on January 6 were revealed during testimonies on Thursday (16 June) to the House Select Committee investigating the events of the Capitol insurrection.Nicholas Luna, a former assistant to Mr Trump, recalled the moment the former president called Pence a "wimp".Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka said that the "loose and casual" conversation was "heated".The former president told Mr Pence that he was not "tough enough" to overturn the election, Mr Pence's former national security advisor General Keith Kellogg testified.
Who is testifying at the third Jan 6 hearing?
The January 6 committee has scored high ratings with its first two televised hearings, indicating that the detailed and sometimes disturbing evidence it’s gathered may be cutting through.
It abruptly postponed Wednesday’s hearing until next week, but is now pressing ahead with its next session: an unpacking of the efforts made by the Trump team to pressure Mike Pence into overturning the election in Congress.
The panel has Greg Jacob and Michael Luttig to testify about the pressure campaign.
Andrew Naughtie reports:
Who is testifying at the third Jan 6 hearing?
Two key figures from Mike Pence’s orbit will give evidence on the pressure campaign that ultimately put the vice president’s life at risk
What Donald Trump has said about the Jan 6 riot
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack is currently holding six televised hearings over the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021, mounted by supporters of 45th president Donald Trump determined to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
To know what Mr Trump has said about the 6 January riot, click below:
What Donald Trump has said about the January 6 riot
Ex-president continues to gloat over size of the crowd at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, portray jailed participants as innocent victims and shrug off responsibility ahead as televised congressional hearings get underway
Previously unreleased photos show Trump and family in Oval Office on Jan 6
ICYMI: Previously unreleased photographs from inside the White House provided to the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 show then-president Donald Trump with his children and aides inside the Oval Office that day.
The images show Mr Trump and Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump and chief aides and members of the administartion at the White House as the joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which the former president baselessly asserted as fraudulent and stolen.
Mr Trump is also photographed on the phone.
Alex Woodward reports:
Previously unreleased photos show Trump and family in Oval Office on Jan 6
House select committee publishes previously unreleased images from White House on day of attack
Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up fraud claims in advance of 2020 election
ICYMI: The January 6 Committee played a video of former US president Donald Trump’s “sustained effort” to set up claims of election fraud in 2020. Democratic committee member and California representative Zoe Lofgren said in the committee’s second hearing on Monday (13 June) that Mr Trump “laid the groundwork” for claims that the 2020 US Presidential Election was “rigged” well in advance. In the video, Mr Trump repeatedly peddled false theories that mail votes were dumped or sold, and that the only way he would lose an election would be by “fraud”.
Holly Patrick reports:
Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up fraud claims in advance of election
The January 6 Committee played a video of former US president Donald Trump's "sustained effort" to set up claims of election fraud in 2020.Democratic committee member and California representative Zoe Lofgren said in the committee's second hearing on Monday (13 June) that Trump "laid the groundwork" for claims that the 2020 US Presidential Election was "rigged" well in advance.In the video, Trump repeatedly peddling false theories that mail votes were dumped or sold, and that the only way he would lose an election would be by "fraud".
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
ICYMI: Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty on Friday (17 June) to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, after he refused to provide testimony or documents to the US House of Representatives Committee investigating the January 2021 attack at the Capitol.
Mr Navarro, who appeared in the US District Court for the District of Columbia for his arraignment on Friday, wrote a book called Green Bay Sweep after he left the White House, in which he talked about a plan to delay Congress from certifying president Joe Biden’s victory, according to the indictment.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
Former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro on Friday pleaded not guilty to the two counts of criminal contempt of congress on which he was indicted earlier this month.
Cowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days in jail for breaching Capitol grounds
A Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico who founded a group called “Cowboys for Trump” was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the US Capitol grounds during the 6 January riot.
But the man, Couy Griffin, will get credit for the 20 days he already served in pretrial detention, and will not be required to report to prison, the judge said.
He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and serve 60 days of community service.
Bill Clinton says he’s ‘never’ been more worried about US democracy than in Trump era
ICYMI: Former president Bill Clinton says he has “never” been as worried about the fate of US democracy as he is right now.
“I actually think there is a fair chance we could completely lose our constitutional democracy for a couple of decades if we make bad decisions,” Mr Clinton told Late Late Show host James Corden in an episode airing Thursday. “I am not naive about this. I have been in a lot of fights. I have lost some and won a bunch. I have been elated and heartbroken. But I have never before been as worried about the structure of our democratic form of government.”
However, the former president said he hoped America would come to its senses soon.
Josh Marcus reports:
Bill Clinton tells James Corden he’s ‘never’ been more worried about US democracy
US has slipped in democracy rankings in recent years
Trump said he will pardon Jan 6 defendants if president
ICYMI: The ex-president claims defendants accused of participating in the Capitol riots are being treated “worse than terrorists and murderers”.
More than 840 people been arrested in connection with the assault, and roughly 255 are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees. Roughly 90 people have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer; more than 100 law enforcement officers were injured in the attack, and four officers killed themselves in the days and months after the attack. Another officer died from strokes associated with the attack the following day.
He said he will look “very, very seriously” at pardoning defendants, if he becomes president.
