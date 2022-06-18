✕ Close Jan 6 hearings: Ivanka Trump recalls father called Pence ‘a wimp’ in final call

Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election – directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.

The former president is the keynote speaker at a conservative conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where he is amplifying his baseless election fraud conspiracy theries and lashing out at Democrats at a headlining appearance at the three-day event featuring right-wing figures and Republican officials.

Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get the former vice president to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January, 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.

The select committee also requested testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of US Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, over texts and emails she sent to Mark Meadows and Mr Eastman in advance of the Capitol riot – and the longtime right-wing activist has said she will oblige.

On Friday (17 June), a Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico, who founded a group called “Cowboys for Trump” was also sentenced to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the US Capitol grounds during the 6 January riot.