Liz Cheney tells Republicans defending rioters: 'When Trump is gone, your dishonour will remain'

The House January 6 select committee’s first prime-time hearing wrapped up after two hours of testimony about the violent Capitol riot.

Included in the bombshell revelations introduced by Reps Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney were that Donald Trump thought then-Vice President Mike Pence ‘deserved’ hanging as rioters had chanted.

Excerpts of interviews with former Attorney General Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner were also played. Mr Barr testified he told then-President Trump that the idea the election was stolen was “bulls***”. Ms Trump said she respected his opinion and had also accepted that.

Ms Cheney said Mr Trump had set off the chain reaction that led to the violence and he made no effort to quell the mob. To her Republican colleagues “defending the indefensible” she said one day Mr Trump will be gone, but “your dishonour will remain”.

The hearing was shown unseen graphic footage of the attack on the Capitol that distressed some in the room, followed by emotional testimony was heard from Officer Caroline Edwards who recalled being injured when the mob turned violent and the “war zone” that followed.

Mr Trump lashed out at the political “hacks” and “thugs” on the committee on his own social media platform.