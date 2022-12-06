Jump to content

Justice Department subpoenas three states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6 attack

Newly appointed special counsel issues first known Justice Department subpoenas in Capitol riot investigation, zeroing in on three states central to ex-president’s failed attempt to overturn 2020 results

Alex Woodward
New York
Tuesday 06 December 2022 19:10
A recently appointed special counsel at the US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas for documents in three states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election

Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for communications with the former president, his campaign and others within his circle.

The requests are among the first known subpoenas issued by Mr Smith, who was named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the agency’s investigations into the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol as well as the federal probe into the former president’s mishandling of White House documents at his Florida estate.

This is a developing story

