Donald Trump Jr suggested that Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman was “brain dead" after the lieutenant governor, who suffered a stroke in May, clashed with his Republican opponent in a highly anticipated debate on Tuesday.

"OMG John Fetterman it’s worse than any of us could have ever imagined," the eldest son of former president Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.

He added: "At this point the moderator is filibustering to make sure he doesn’t get any more questions. I think that’s four in a row to Mehmet Oz.

"Even today’s partisan hack media can’t cover for Fetterman being brain dead."

During the debate, the Democrat struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly against Republican candidate Dr Oz, as the pair contest the critical Senate seat.

At the beginning of the debate, Mr Fetterman addressed the fact that he had a stroke in May and that he struggles with auditory processing.

“Let's also talk about the elephant in the room. I had a stroke.

"He's never let me forget that," said Mr Fetterman, in a jibe to Dr Oz, who has often raised questions over his ability to serve in the Senate.

"And I might miss some words during this debate, which two words together, but it knocked me down and then I'm going to keep coming back up."