Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Fetterman team defends performance in Pennsylvania Senate midterm clash
Latest polls, news and analysis on the 2022 midterms
Key moments from Pennsylvania Senate debate
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz took to the debate stage on Tuesday night in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign.
Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson said, “he performed great tonight for a man who was in a hospital bed just several months ago”.
Dr Oz took a centrist approach to appeal to a wider audience and was well-prepared. Both candidates stumbled at times and dodged direct answers to questions.
In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.
The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.
As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points.
Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
DeSantis says children shouldn’t be taught that US is built on ‘stolen land’
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a debate with Democratic challenger Rep Charlie Crist that “it’s not true” that the United States is built on stolen land.
Mr DeSantis’ claim came in the midst of a broader tirade against so-called critical race theory, a catch-all term for education that deals with the country’s history of racism, colonialism, and inequality.
Abe Asher reports.
Ron DeSantis says children shouldn't be taught that US is built on 'stolen land'
The Florida governor is running for re-election against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist
Trump pressed Blake Masters to keep pushing ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
A clip from new Tucker Carlson documentary on Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters’ campaign shows former President Donald Trump urging Mr Masters to more forcefully peddle the myth that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Abe Asher reports.
Trump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to push 'big lie', documentary reveals
In a call, former president urges Blake Masters to be more like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake
Midterms race we should all be watching.
Richard Hall and Alex Woodward report on how Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US.
The midterms race the world should be watching
Republican election deniers are running for positions to oversee future elections in Arizona. If they win, they could upend electoral democracy in the US, reports Richard Hall and Alex Woodward.
‘Expect anything’ on midterm night as polls fluctuate, says top election forecaster
A top elections forecaster says the outcome of the upcoming midterm elections is far from certain, as the two parties are separated by a razor-thin gap in polls of key races as well as voters’ general feelings about control of Congress.
John Bowden reports.
Top elections expert says 'expect anything' on midterm night as forecasts fluctuate
Both parties have chances of securing majorities as midterms come down to final weeks, argues NYT analyst
When are the midterm elections?
All of the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives will be up for reelection, along with 34 out of 100 seats in the US Senate.
In the states and territories, 39 governors’ races will be decided, in addition to a number of various state and local elections.
When are the midterm elections?
Midterms date
Ohio Senate race: Tim Ryan v JD Vance in crucial election
Ohio’s race for a US Senate seat is one of the most important — and expensive — in the nation. Here’s everything to know about the crucial election.
Ohio Senate race: Tim Ryan faces JD Vance in crucial election
Buckeye State’s voters could determine the balance of the US Senate
Georgia Senate race - what you need to know
Senator Raphael Warnock is seeking a full six-year term against one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time — Herschel Walker.
A preacher versus the running back will decide the future of Georgia
Raphael Warnock is now seeking a full six-year term against one of the most legendary University of Georgia football players of all time
Dodge, deny or fib? Presidential aspirants on whether they’ll serve full terms in current roles
They dodge. They hedge. And, yes, they sometimes even fib — or at least flip-flop.
Presidential aspirants dreaming of the White House while running for reelection to congressional or state posts often face an uncomfortable question: Whatever your higher hopes — and the timing they might demand — will you commit to serving out a full term for the folks who vote for you now?
Read more:
Dodge, deny or fib: Candidates vague on plans for '24
Presidential aspirants running for reelection to their current jobs while dreaming of the highest office in the land often face an uncomfortable question: Will they commit to serving a full term — should they win one — when their best moment to take a shot at the White House may come sooner than that
Video clip of DeSantis reacting to 2024 question is viewed 3 million times
A video purporting to show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faltering when asked whether or not he would serve a full four-year term if he is re-elected has been viewed more than 3 million times on social media.
In the video taken during a recent debate, Mr DeSantis’ Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, intimates that Mr DeSantis is planning to run for the presidency in 2024, and presses him on whether or not he plans to serve a full term as governor if he’s elected.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Video of Ron DeSantis reacting to 2024 question is viewed 3m times
The candidates had not agreed to ask each other questions on stage during the debate
Watch: Contrasting positions on abortion
